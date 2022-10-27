Celebs react to Diversity star Jordan Banjo announcing wife is pregnant

The Banjo family is growing!

Congratulations is in order for Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo and his wife Naomi as they have announced they are expecting their third child together.

The news came as a wonderful surprise to the couple’s celebrity pals and fans alike as many of them expressed their excitement under Jordan and Naomi’s pregnancy announcements.

They both shared separate announcements to each of their Instagram accounts.

The Britain's Got Talent winner shared a snap of him and Naomi smiling from ear to ear as they hold up a baby scan. He wrote, “The Banjo Family is growing even more. Baby number 3 on the way”.

Naomi opted to post a gorgeous family snap of the couple with their two children outside their front door, which is perfectly decorated for Autumn. She is cradling her blossoming baby bump while their two little ones reach their hands up to the bump.

She captioned the post, “TRICK OR TREAT. We’re expecting 2 (more) tiny little feet! Baby number 3 due April 2023”.

Famous faces wasted no time in reacting to the exciting news, with Jordan’s dance group member Perri Kiely jokingly penning, “Ermmm when were you gonna tell me…”.

Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan said, “Congratulations Jordan and Naomi… So happy for you guys xxxx”.

“Mate I’m so happy for you and the family. What an amazing loving home the new babies got to look forward to”, wrote I’m a Celebrity.. Get Me Out of Here winner Joe Swash.

Musician CC Clarke added, “Omg congrats my lovelies xxxxx”, while Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby penned, “Congratulations guys”.

Jordan and Naomi got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot in August of this year. The couple planned to get hitched in 2021 but had to reschedule their wedding due to Covid-19 restrictions.