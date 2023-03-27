Celebs react to Danny Miller revealing baby no.2 is on the way

Congratulations are in order for Danny Miller and his wife Steph as the pair have announced they are expecting their second child together.

Since Danny, known for his role as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale, revealed the wonderful news, many famous faces have been sharing their reaction online.

Sharing a host of gorgeous photos to announce the news to his 709K Instagram followers alongside Steph, they wrote, “We can’t wait for another best friend. Super excited to become a family of 4”.

The pair also posted a cute snap of their son Albert with a picture of his sibling’s baby scan, captioning the post, “Soon to be a Big Brother”.

“One more to adore. We can’t wait to meet you Baby Miller”, the soap star added to a video compilation featuring the baby’s heartbeat and Steph having scans done.

Many stars then rushed to the comments to congratulate Danny and his wife on the announcement of their new addition.

Emmerdale’s Lisa Reilly penned, “CONGRATULATIONS to you all… what wonderful news… more to love… PERFECT”.

“Amazing”, wrote soap actress Laura Norts, while Emmerdale actor Bradely Johnson said, “Massive congratulations”.

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley added, “Congratulations loves! Wonderful news xxx”.

32-year-old Danny and 31-year-old Steph welcomed their first child into the world in October 2021, shortly before Miller headed to Wales to take part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. He went on to be crowned King of the Castle.

The happy couple then tied the knot in August 2022 with a stunning ceremony surrounded by friends, family and many of the Emmerdale actor’s co-stars.

Congratulations again to Danny and Steph on their exciting news, we’re sure Albert is thrilled to be a big brother!