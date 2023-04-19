Celebs react as Binky Felstead confirms birth of third child

Binky Felstead has become a mum once again!

The former Made In Chelsea star has given birth to her third child, her second with husband Max Darnton.

The couple are now parents to a beautiful baby boy. Binky already shares one-year-old son Wolfie with Max, alongside her five-year-old daughter India from a previous relationship.

Binky chose to take to social media to share the exciting news of her son’s arrival. The 32-year-old decided to post a heartwarming video montage of her son’s birth.

“15.04.23, 10:45pm!”, Binky wrote in her caption, confirming the date and time of her son’s birth. She has yet to announce his name.

“Couldn’t be happier he’s just perfect,” Binky added. “We now have three musketeers”.

Many famous faces have since taken to the mum-of-three’s comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Congratulations, sending you all lots of love xxx,” wrote actress Michelle Keegan.

“Huge congratulations darling,” replied former The Only Way Is Essex star Billie Faiers. “lots of love xxx”.

Credit: Binky Felstead Instagram

“Congrats gorge,” added former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

Binky and Max announced on November 6 of last year that they were expecting their second child together.

The parents shared a lovely video montage of the family-of-four out on a woodland walk together, before India is handed a gift bag and she pulls out a strip of sonogram snaps.

“Imagine thinking you’re nearing the ‘oh so quiet’ phase again…. Taurus baby coming in hot,” Binky teased in the video’s caption.

The following month, Binky and Max confirmed that they would be welcoming another baby boy. However, little India wasn’t too pleased in the announcement video, as she began to get upset upon the blue confetti reveal.

“Needless to say she is beyond happy now we’ve sat her down & she has realised she is the only princess still,” Binky joked at the time.

Binky and Max have been together since 2019. The couple initially tied the knot in July 2021, one month after the birth of baby Wolfie. They then celebrated a second seaside ceremony in Corfu one year later, in July 2022.

Congratulations to the happy family!