Celebs rally round Robbie Keane as he announces mother’s death

Robbie Keane has been inundated with support from fellow celebrities after announcing the death of his mother.

The former Republic of Ireland footballer took to social media last night to share the devastating news that his mum, Anne, had passed away. Alongside his lengthy caption, he shared numerous photos of Anne throughout her life with her son, grandchildren and other family members.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you of my beloved mother Anne’s passing,” the 42-year-old wrote.

Credit: Robbie Keane Instagram

“My wonderful mother was our rock. She adored her children and grandchildren and was the most generous and selfless person I’ve ever met”, Robbie penned. “She had an infectious sense of humour and constantly put smiles on our faces.”

The football star went on to praise his mother’s strength. “You always wondered where I got my resilience from but after seeing your determination and fight despite everything that was thrown at you in life and especially the past few weeks, I know it was from you mum, you were always so strong, a true warrior,” he gushed.

Robbie continued by saying, “Words can't adequately express how lucky we were to have a mum like you. Thank you for all of the love, laughter and memories which I will cherish forever.”

In the conclusion of his post, Robbie wished his dear mother a final farewell. “I am heartbroken to say goodbye but I know that dad will be waiting for you with open arms and that you will both continue to guide us all from above,” he wrote. “Rest in peace mum. I will love and miss you always.”

Since announcing his mother’s passing, Robbie has been flooded with support from friends and fellow celebrities.

“Thinking of you all”, penned former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

“Sending love”, commented Boyzone star Ronan Keating.

“RIP our dearest Anne”, wrote Robbie’s wife, Claudia.

“God bless you Robbie!”, singer Boy George also commented. “we are all thinking of and the entire family! X”

Our thoughts go out to Robbie and his family at this very sad time.