Celebs praise Georgia Harrison for making revenge porn documentary

Georgia Harrison has announced that she will be releasing a documentary this month.

The Only Way Is Essex star confirmed last night that she has filmed a documentary on the topic of revenge porn, titled Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear.

The news comes just one week after Georgia’s ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

The former Ex on the Beach star was charged with one count of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs or films back in December, after it emerged that he had shared a sex tape of himself and Georgia without her consent.

Now, Georgia has finally been given the chance to speak about her ordeal at length for the first time. Taking to Instagram last night, the former Love Island contestant shared how she is feeling ahead of the documentary’s launch.

“I was silenced for over 2 years now I finally have the chance to show you the journey I had to go on to get to this point,” Georgia began.

“There was a lot of interest from the get go about making a documentary on this subject and I couldn’t be happier to announce @itv @itvxofficial will be showing it on the 20th march at 10pm on itv2 produced by @multistorytv,” she confirmed.

Georgia went on to explain more about her upcoming project. “Itv made me the person I am today from Towie , to love island to this and there is no one i would trust more to handle such a sensitive part of my life,” she wrote.

“More information to follow but since it’s out in the press I thought I should let my followers know as you guys have supported me so much to get to this point. Thankyou,” she addressed to her 1.2M followers.

Since revealing her documentary news, Georgia has received a wave of support from many fellow reality stars.

“So proud of you Gee,” wrote Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry.

“Well done for speaking out & being so strong Georgia,” replied former Big Brother contestant Laura Carter.

“Amazing news!! Can't wait to watch,” added Ex On The Beach alum Chloe Goodman.

Viewers will be able to see Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear when it arrives on ITV2 on March 20 at 10pm.