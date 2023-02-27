Celebs joyous for Ollie Locke as he & husband are expecting twins

Many famous faces have been sharing their delight over the wonderful news that Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth are expecting twins.

The Made in Chelsea star announced he and Gareth were expecting twins via surrogate yesterday with an adorable video posted to his 510K Instagram followers, where he has since been inundated with congratulatory messages.

In the clip, set to Florence and the Machine's song You’ve Got The Love, the couple can be seen talking to their surrogate via FaceTime as she holds up a positive pregnancy test and an ultrasound showing the twins.

Locke captioned the sweet post, “We are beyond delighted to finally be able to share the news that we are expecting twin baby Locke-Locke’s into the world this summer!”.

“You have all been so wonderful throughout the last 3 years of us trying to have a family and we promise to share every step of this adventure with you all”.

The reality TV star added, “For all those on their own journey to become parents we are with you and sending all the baby dust your way! Thank you to our sensational surrogate @bex7ward for being the most incredible human, the love we have for you and your family is just another level! Xx”.

Many celebrities rushed to the comments to congratulate Ollie and Gareth on their wonderful news.

The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright wrote, “Incredible, congratulations”.

Vicky Pattison, known for her time on Geordie Shore, penned, “This is THE best news I've ever heard lads”.

Social media influencer Lottie Tomlinson said, “Wow amazing congratulations”, while Ollie’s former Made in Chelsea co-star Ashley Louise James added, “So happy for you both”.

Ollie and Gareth got engaged in 2018 and went on to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2020 at London's Natural History Museum.

At the end of 2021, Ollie shared the heartbreaking news that his and Gareth’s surrogate suffered a miscarriage at six weeks.

Announcing the devastating news on Instagram, the 35-year-old wrote, “Those two perfect lines shone through a pregnancy test telling us we were pregnant and Gareth, myself, our surrogate and our families were all ecstatic”.

“Through the course of nature, at 6 weeks and 2 days it stopped growing and had gone. This is not going to be the end of the road, in fact we have some wonderful plans and we continue to move forward towards the remarkable gift of fatherhood”.