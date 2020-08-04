Celebs Go Dating star Charlotte Dawson expecting her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Celebs Go Dating star Charlotte Dawson and rugby league player Matthew Sarsfield, who are pregnant with their first child.

In an Instagram post Charlotte expresses her pure joy. “I can’t even believe I’m FINALLY saying this out loud to all of my fabulous followers!!!!!! Me & my @matt_sarsfield are HAVING A CHUFFIN BABY!!!!!! Words can’t even describe how happy & excited we are… a mini me or a mini Matthew. But the most special thing of all, our little angel is due exactly a week before my dad’s 90th birthday on the 2nd of February!!!! Which is just so crazy & just means so much. Daddy I honestly feel you sent this present to us” she wrote.

Charlotte’s father, famous comedian Les Dawson passed away from a heart attack when Charlotte was just 8 months old. How serendipitous that her first baby is due to come into the world around the same time that her loving father would have been turning 90 years of age? “He would’ve been the best grandfather” Charlotte noted.

In an interview with OK! Charlotte reveals that she is 15 weeks into her pregnancy, finding out quite early that she was having a baby, and it wasn’t even her who suspected! “Matthew is like my period person. He knows to the day when I’m due on. He told me I was a day late and we decided to take a test. We’d spent loads on tests last year when we were trying, so we just bought a cheap one and only a little faint line showed up.”

“Matthew was so excited and already celebrating, but I was convinced it was just the cheapness of the test! So we went out and bought a proper one and it said I was one to two weeks pregnant. I was so emotional,” Charlotte explained.

While the pair still don’t know the gender of their baby, Charlotte has said that she can’t wait to do a gender reveal party with the whole family. When OK! asked what message she would have for her little one, Charlotte was quick to share. “Be you, be fabulous and always be too glam to give a chuffing damn” — wise words from this mum to be!