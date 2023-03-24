Celebs comfort comedian John Bishop after devastating family loss

Many famous faces have been comforting John Bishop following the death of his mother.

The Liverpudlian comedian announced yesterday evening that his mother Kathy has unexpectedly passed away.

The 56-year-old shared the heartbreaking news on social media, by sharing a bittersweet image of himself and his mother together.

John also uploaded a heartwarming video of his mum applauding him during a recent performance of his show Mother Goose.

“Two weeks ago my Mum came to see me in Mother Goose in Liverpool and joined in the sing a long at the end as I knew she would,” the comedian began in his lengthy caption. “This morning we said goodbye to her and we will never hear her sing again.”

John then went on to pay tribute to his late mum. “As a family we are heartbroken. She was a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother and she loved us all. Next week she would have been married to my Dad for 62 years and they had a love and a friendship that was beautiful to be around,” he penned.

He also confirmed that his mother was in hospital before her passing. “We want to thank all of the brilliant staff at Whiston Hospital on ward 3C who could not have done more and provided exceptional care for us all,” he praised.

John concluded his caption with a final, emotional message. “Anyone who has lost a parent will understand when I say it is a pain like no other. I will never have another mother but I will be eternally grateful for being lucky enough to have had the one I did,” he wrote. “Good night Mum, you were our sunshine.”

Several celebrities have since taken to John’s comment section to offer their support and condolences.

“Oh John. So sorry for your loss,” replied fellow comedian Alan Carr.

“Sending so much love xxx,” commented presenter Claudia Winkleman.

“Lovely words mate. Sending love,” added singer Example.

We’re sending our condolences to John during this sad time.