Celebrity Gogglebox’s Rylan posts emotional update on mum Linda

Rylan Clark has opened up about the health of his mother, Linda.

The mother-and-son duo have become well-known for taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox together. Linda also occasionally features during Rylan’s Saturday afternoon radio show on BBC Radio 2.

However, in recent weeks, fans of the TV presenter have noticed that Linda has been quiet from the public eye, choosing not to appear on the airwaves or take part in last month’s Celebrity Gogglebox special for Stand Up 2 Cancer.

Taking to Twitter earlier this morning, Rylan decided to share an update on his mother’s health with his 1.7M followers.

“Just a note to say,” he began. “Mummy Linda hasn’t been on the show lately as she hasn’t been too well but she’s doing good now… thanks for all your messages,” the 34-year-old penned. “She’ll be back tomorrow x”.

Fans of the Strictly: It Takes Two presenter quickly flocked to Rylan’s replies to send Linda their best wishes.

“Good to hear Linda’s doing better,” one follower commented. “The show’s always ace but it’s never quite the same without the phone call to your mum!”

“Sending love to you and Linda that’s good news will be listening tomorrow afternoon xx”, another fan replied.

“Glad she’s feeling better now”, another follower wrote. “We’ve missed her xxxx”.

In 2021, Rylan and Linda had to step away from their appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox for a year as Linda became severely unwell with Crohn’s disease, which she has been battling since the age of 30.

The illness, which causes chronic inflammation in the intenstines, forced 70-year-old Linda to undergo three major operations, leaving her with just 70cm of her bowel remaining, when the average person’s bowel should be 2 metres in length. She now also has to use a stoma bag.

“I’ve got cameras in Mum’s house, so I can see her and make sure she’s OK,” Rylan told the Mirror in June. “That’s why we agreed to do Gogglebox, because my mum feels comfortable and it’s at my house. She’s not physically doing anything, she’s just sat on my sofa.”

We’re sending Linda all our love!