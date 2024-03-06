Celebrate the Queen Bee in your life, at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre!

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is set to be a hive of activity this weekend with a very special event to help shoppers celebrate Mother’s Day.

In partnership with Tara Hill Honey in Co. Wexford, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre will welcome expert beekeeper Michael Wilde who will host free 15-minute workshops to educate shoppers about the crucial role of bees in Ireland's environment.

Taking place on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th March from 12pm -4pm, kids can get up close and personal with a real working beehive as well as planting a sunflower seed in a biodegradable pot to take home with them and help feed the bees in their own back garden! There will also be face-painting and an arts and crafts section where kids can make their own little bee creations.

Commenting on the sustainable Mother’s Day event, Denis O’Connell, Centre Director at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, said; “We are thrilled to transform Liffey Valley into a buzzing hub of excitement this weekend, creating a unique and educational experience for our shoppers and families in celebration of Mother's Day.”

For more information about the host of Mother’s Day activities taking place this weekend www.liffeyvalley.ie.