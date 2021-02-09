Celebrate National Pizza Day with this super simple pizza recipe

Today, February 9 is National Pizza Day, arguably the most important day of the year!

In order to get into the spirit of things, here are 5 facts about pizza that you might not know:

The first pizza is thought to have been invented in Naples, Italy in the 1500s Common pizza toppings in Japan include squid and mayonnaise Pizzas in Italy were originally square shaped There are 9,000 Pizzerias in New York state alone, and 70,000 across the entire United States! While February 9 is National Pizza Day, October is National Pizza Month!

Since it is National Pizza Day, there’s no better way to celebrate than by picking a slice or two (or 10) of some good old pizza pie.

Instead of calling up your local takeaway though, Aldi have shared their foolproof recipe for a homemade tortilla chicken pizza, which the whole family is sure to love.

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 12 minutes

Ingredients:

4 Village Bakery Tortilla Wraps

2 Butcher’s Selection Irish Chicken Breast Fillets

50g Ardagh Grated Mature Cheddar

125g Specially Selected Irish Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese

½ Nature’s Pick Red Pepper

½ Nature’s Pick Green Pepper

100ml Cucina Passata

10ml Specially Selected Pesto

20ml Solesta Olive Oil

Stonemill Black Pepper

Method:

Turn the oven onto its highest setting.

Thinly slice the chicken breast into strips. Then, heat the oil in a frying pan and sauté the strips for a couple of minutes until just cooked.

In a bowl, mix the passata and pesto, then season with some black pepper. Finely, slice the peppers and chop up the drained mozzarella.

Put the tortillas onto a flat baking sheet and spread with the passata mix. Then, sprinkle over the mozzarella and peppers and divide the chicken strips between them. Lastly, sprinkle over the grated cheddar.

Bake in the oven for 6 minutes, until the bases are crisp, and serve immediately.

Haven’t become a culinary master quite yet? Not to worry, Aldi have plenty of delicious readymade pizza options in store too, from chilled to frozen with every topping combination you could imagine.