Celebrate Disaronno Day with the timeless amaretto liqueur, Disaronno, & Disaronno Velvet

Disaronno Day is taking place on April 19, and to celebrate, enjoy the timeless symbol of Italian taste with Disaronno Original, a warm and sophisticated amaretto liqueur characterised by its fragrant almond flavour and distinct colour, and Disaronno Velvet, an all-white look that combines the original with unexpected nuances of chocolate and vanilla.

Disaronno’s secret recipe, originating from Saronno, Italy, where it is still produced today, has a lineage that dates back to 1525, one of the most romantic and creative periods in Italian history.

The rich and bold Italian taste and elegance of Disaronno make it a versatile liqueur that can be enjoyed on the rocks or to create a delicious variety of craft cocktails, such as a refreshing Disaronno Sour or Disaronno Fizz. Disaronno Velvet's white, silky smooth texture and persistent floral and fruity fragrance is enhanced over ice for those who enjoy drinking a unique and fresh taste.

The Disaronno brand's intrinsic Italian craftsmanship is steeped in history, clearly visible in the iconic square bottle and embossed cap, which have been hand-crafted by master glassmakers in Murano, Italy.

This Disaronno Day, why not get creative and make one of their signature cocktails at home? Check out the delicious recipes below and kick start your weekend.

Disaronno Sour

A unique refreshing drink, in which the distinctive notes of Disaronno blend with the scent of freshly squeezed lemons.

Ingredients

50 ml Disaronno

25 ml Fresh lemon juice

5 ml Sugar syrup

Egg white (optional)

Method

Shake all the ingredients together with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

Disaronno Velvet White Espresso Martini

Rich, creamy and incredibly smooth Disaronno Velvet White Espresso Martini is the perfect cocktail for lovers of the espresso martini.

Ingredients

50 ml Disaronno Velvet

25 ml Tia Maria

25 ml Vodka

Method

Shake all the ingredients in a shaker and pour in a glass with ice. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Disaronno and Disaronno Velvet are available from retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.disaronno.com