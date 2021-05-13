Celebrate a pop of colour with this gorgeous Irish handbag collection

If you’re on the hunt for a premium new crossbody handbag this summer, then you simply must check out this lush collection by Irish designer, Nicki Hoyne.

This May, Nicki is delighted to announce the addition of three new colourways to her joyful handbag collection. The new colourways will join Nicki Hoyne’s first collection of six statement crossbody camera bags, that celebrate individuality, colour, vibrancy and showcase her passion for well-made, slow fashion products.

The new colourways include: yellow croc, red croc with a red pony hair polka dot and aqua python with a teal pony hair polka dots. Each stunning colourway feels just as luxurious as they look — the only problem is deciding which one is your favourite!

Every bag from the Nicki Hoyne Collection is made in Spain by master craftspeople using 100% leather. This is a conscious decision to ensure the collection is as sustainable as possible, with recycled cotton inside lining in the synonymous Nicki Hoyne Collection brand colours of pink and red.

The new bags also have strap adjustments up to size 20, as well as a dust bag for perfect storage solutions. For an extra moment of luxury, Nicki Hoyne is also releasing three new pouches to match the new colourways, (from RRP€57) the perfect addition to your new colour pop handbag!

Speaking on the new colours founder and designer Nicki Hoyne said, “I was a little nervous launching the collection last October that perhaps the colours & textures were a little much as there is nothing like them out there. I was blown away by how much people loved them!”

“So for this collection I pushed a little bit more and went wild with colours and textures. Mixing Pony Hair with Croc and Python embossed leathers. I really love them and think they fit so well into the collection; I can’t wait to see them on everyone!”

All items from the Nicki Hoyne Collection, both handbags and shoes can be found on nickihoyne.com. The three new colourways are available on nickihoyne.com, with prices starting from €220.