Celcia Ahern has just confirmed a P.S…I Love You BOOK sequel

Calling all fiction fans – one of your favourite romance novels is getting a sequel.

Taking to Twitter, Cecelia Ahern has announced that she has penned the sequel to PS…I Love You. The novel was published in 200, before being followed in 2007 by the Hollywood romance film of the same name.

The sequel will be named Postscript, and is being released this year.

'I have BIG NEWS! I’ve written the sequel to PS I LOVE YOU – titled POSTSCRIPT,' she tweeted.

'POSTSCRIPT will be published September 19th in the UK & Ireland.'

'I hope you’ll welcome back Holly… & Gerry…& that reading it will be as emotional for you as it was for me.'

Fans were quick to celebrate the news, responding to Cecelia's tweet:

'I literally have no words…. excited is an understatement!,' said one.

You can already pre-order signed copies of Postscript here.