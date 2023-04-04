Cause of death revealed for Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie

The cause of death for Christine McVie has been revealed.

The Fleetwood Mac singer passed away “following a short illness” on November 30 of last year, at the age of 79.

Now, four months after her death, the cause of Christine’s passing has been shared.

After being obtained and shared by US media sources, it has been confirmed that Christine’s death certificate notes her cause of death as an "ischemic stroke".

This is the most common stroke for a person to have, and occurs when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain.

Alongside her ischemic stroke, "atrial fibrillation" and "large atrial thrombus" were also noted as part of her primary cause of death. Both of these things caused Christine’s heart to beat abnormally fast, and to develop a blood clot.

In regards to a secondary cause of death, the coroner found that the hit singer had "metastatic malignancy of unknown origin", meaning that Christine had a type of cancer spreading across her body at the time of her death.

Christine’s death was announced on social media following her passing. “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness,” her team wrote at the time.

“She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie,” the statement concluded.

Christine was best known for being a member of the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac. She officially joined the group in 1970, and enjoyed success with bandmates – her former husband John McVie, as well as Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham.

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her,” the band wrote following the news of her death.