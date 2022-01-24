Casmara’s new DD Cream is infused with UVA, UVB and Blue Light protection

We are all guilty of spending most of our day glued to screens, be it our phones, laptops or even the television, but what many of us do not realise is the damage that all of this screen time is doing to our skin.

Casmara’s Daily Defence Cream, more commonly known as DD Cream, is packed with high performance innovative Multi-Light Technology and powerful anti-pollution and anti-aging active ingredients to shield your skin from the blue light damage caused by our screen addiction, protecting you against UVA, UVB and most importantly, artificial light.

Unbeknownst to us, we are subjecting our precious skin, the largest organ of the body, to the harmful blue light emanating from such devices. This kind of exposure, which can penetrate the skin even deeper than the harmful UVA and UVB rays from the sun, can lead to premature aging, inflammation, pigmentation, and photo damage.

Available in 3 unique shades, the nourishing, moisturising formula of the Casmara DD Cream can be worn under make-up or on its own as a fuss-free, all-in-one tinted moisturiser. Suitable for all skin types and textures, this multifunctional nourishing cream evens out the skin tone, creating a blurring airbrushed effect, covering fine lines and leading to a flawless finish.

Casmara has long been considered a global leader, innovating the industry with their unique formula blends and extensive range of skincare essentials. Now available in more than 60 countries across the Globe, Casmara has kept its roots in place and is still run by the brands founding family.

The Casmara Urban Protect DD Cream, (RRP €32/£30) is available to buy on www.casmara.ie and www.edenbeautygroup.com.