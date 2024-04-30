Cashel Blue marks 40 years, honoured with prestigious accolade. Cheers abound!

Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers proudly marked their 40th anniversary as an independent, family-owned business with a big win for their Cashel Blue cheese at the prestigious British Cheese Awards. The awards took place recently at the premier Cheese competition on the 22nd of March 2024, at The Bath and West Cheese and Dairy Show.

For four decades, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers has been at the forefront of the Irish artisan cheese-making industry and to win Reserve Champion at the British Cheese Awards against stiff competition is a significant boost for the business as it looks ahead to many more years of producing award-winning cheese.

Out of 620 cheeses entered into the competition, Cashel Blue was awarded the much-coveted title of Reserve Champion and Best Blue Cheese, a testament to its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. This recognition marks a historic moment for Irish cheese, as it is only the second time in the history of the competition that an Irish cheese has achieved such prestigious recognition.

Since the original founders Jane and Louis Grubb sold their first wheel of cheese to London in 1985, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers have continued to build their legacy and their brand with their daughter Sarah Furno and her husband Sergio Furno now at the helm of the thriving artisan business. Their signature cheese, Cashel Blue, is renowned for its naturally creamy texture and layers of flavours.

With 80% of Irish consumers enjoying cheese more than once a week and 15% purchasing blue cheese in the last six months, Cashel Blue is one of the most recognisable brands in this space. The win at the British Cheese Awards means a great deal as Sarah who is General Manager explains:

"It is a tremendous honour to be recognised as Reserve Champion and Best Blue Cheese among such esteemed company," said Furno. "This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, who work tirelessly to uphold our commitment to excellence Moreover, it serves as an opportunity to introduce generations of first-timers to the world of blue cheese, expanding our reach and sharing our passion for quality dairy products.”

Cashel Blue's success is deeply rooted in its local terroir, with Tipperary's unique milk and environment playing a vital role in its distinctive flavour profile. “Cashel Blue would not be Cashel Blue if made anywhere else,” says Furno. “The influence of locality on milk, the sense of terroir, is so important to the uniqueness of Cashel Blue. The soils and climate of Tipperary differ from other regions, contributing to the exceptional quality of our cheese.”

As well as its popularity at home, Cashel Blue has gained widespread acclaim internationally, with cheese lovers across the globe enjoying its unique flavour and creamy texture. Representing Ireland's rich dairy heritage, Cashel Blue has become a culinary ambassador, flying the flag for Irish farmhouse cheesemakers in the US, Australia, Europe and beyond.

Furno added, "As we celebrate our 40th anniversary and prestigious accolades, we are reminded of the values that have guided us throughout our journey. We remain dedicated to our core values of tradition, quality, and authenticity, ensuring that each wheel of cheese crafted is a testament to our enduring commitment to excellence."

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, fans can participate in exciting social media competitions for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Plus, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers will share new recipes on its website, showcasing creative ways to enjoy Cashel Blue cheese.

Join us as we celebrate 40 years of tradition, quality, and authenticity, and look out for the 40th anniversary celebration packs of Cashel Blue in your local retailer.