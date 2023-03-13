Caroline Flack’s mother speaks out after police issue apology

Caroline Flack’s mother has responded to an apology she has received from the Metropolitan Police.

The former Love Island presenter tragically took her own life in February 2020 at the age of 40.

At the time of her death, Caroline had been waiting to face prosecution for assaulting her boyfriend at the time, Lewis Burton.

Initially, Caroline only received a caution for the incident. However, that decision was subsequently appealed by a senior police officer, which then led to Caroline being charged with assault by beating.

The Metropolitan Police were later criticised for their handling of Caroline’s case, as it was apparent that they had not recorded the reason why the late X Factor host had been charged at the time.

The organisation has since apologised for their handling of Caroline’s case, but her family have spoken out in disagreement.

Speaking to Victoria Derbyshire on BBC's Newsnight, Caroline’s mother Christine Flack expressed her outrage.

"It just seems wrong. They haven't said why there were no notes taken, why nothing was recorded. I don't know whether they're covering something,” she stated.

Victoria then asked if she thought Caroline would still be alive if she had just been cautioned, to which Christine replied: "I do, I really do."

Her mother then explained that Caroline focused on her negative publicity. "Once all the pictures came out in the newspapers and things were written about her on social media – they just picked up the bad," Christine detailed. "There was a lot of good, but Caroline wasn't reading the good – she was only reading the bad."

Christine also added that the loss of her Love Island role took its toll on Caroline. "She lost her job straight away, without even being found guilty or going to court. She had another series axed,” she revealed.

In response to the Flack family’s upset, a spokesman for the Met Police said: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Ms Flack's family for their loss and we are sorry for the impact this has had on them."