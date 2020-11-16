Carol Vorderman shares rare pic of her stunning lookalike daughter

The former Countdown star, Carol Vorderman posted a rare photo with her stunning daughter, who she bears an uncanny resemblance to.

The 59-year-old took to Twitter over the weekend to gush about her online maths school for children, which she set up over the lockdown period.

“Newly out today…..Year 7 Maths on ⁦my maths school @themathsfactor,” Carol wrote, alongside a photograph of her and her 29-year-old daughter, Katie standing side-by-side.

“The teachers are me AND my daughter Katie ⁦@KKing_5 (now a research scientist…..and a great teacher herself) #LikeMotherLikeDaughter,” Carol proudly added.

Meanwhile, Carol’s followers were quick to point out that the pair looked more like sisters than mother and daughter, despite their 30 year age difference.

“Definitely has the makings of a Vorderman mark 2,” one follower commented.

Meanwhile, another proud parent wrote to Carol saying, “My daughter has just started as head of physics at a well known school that Darwin attended.” A delighted Carol replied, “THAT is brilliant. There aren't many female physics teachers. You must be very proud of her,” followed by two heart emojis.

Carol shares her daughter Katie and her son Cameron with her ex-husband Patrick King, whom she was married to from 1990 to 2000. However, before Patrick, Carol also married Christopher Mather in 1985, for a short period of time, parting ways a year later in 1986.

The television presenter has since revealed that she doesn't think she’ll ever marry again. “Obviously I'm not doing it again!” is what she recently told BBC Radio Wales presenter, Owain Wyn Evans.