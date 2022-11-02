Carol Vorderman candidly opens up about son’s special needs

Carol Voderman has been opening up about her family life.

The former Countdown presenter has been speaking about her son Cameron’s special needs, and how she has received very little support throughout his life.

25-year-old Cameron is currently living with high spectrum autism, ADHD, dyslexia and ADD. Carol also shares a daughter, 31-year-old Katie, with her ex husband Patrick King.

On the most recent episode of The Netmums Podcast, Carol insisted that more needs to be done to help those with special needs.

“If a child has special educational needs, like my son did, he was off the scale dyslexic, he was in special school for about five years in the end,” the 61-year-old explained. “Sadly, there is not much support for them. Budgets have been cut in local authorities.”

Carol continued to express her concerns that damage is being done to those who have special needs and their families, as they are not receiving the help that they should be getting. "Some people are waiting for years for that educational psychiatrist test. It’s not a good place at all at the moment,” she worried.

“I can only see it getting worse right now. They end up being the forgotten ones sadly,” she added heartbreakingly.

Carol went on to explain that she is noticing how the lack of funding and support is affecting the special needs community. "We are wasting massive potential of young people who see the world differently. I spend my life giving back to education, giving bursaries to kids, doing reports, encouraging children from state schools,” she listed.

In order to help highlight the urgency of the situation, Carol mentioned on the podcast that she is ‘desperate’ to do a documentary on the subject.

Well done to Carol for speaking out about such an important issue!