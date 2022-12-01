Carl Mullen joins Coca-Cola for Designated Driver 2022 campaign

The Christmas season is already upon us and for the first time in two years, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland are joining with Coca-Cola Ireland for the return of its Designated Drivers campaign for the 18th year.

Designated Driver is Coca-Cola’s annual initiative that rewards those unsung heroes of Christmas who ensure their friends and family members get home safely with the simple gift of a lift.

Drivers can grab two soft drinks from the Coca-Cola range free of charge at over 550 participating venues across Ireland and Northern Ireland. All you have to do to avail of this amazing offer is make yourself known to bar staff. Click here to find out more about participating venues.

Credit: Andres Poveda

While we all know Christmas is a super expensive time of the year, the added strain on your purse strings of paying for parking on a night out is an additional expense many people would rather avoid.

As Coca-Cola knows this can be an additional barrier for Designated Drivers, they will also reward the Designated Drivers by providing free parking spaces at Q-Park car parks in St Stephen’s Green Dublin, Grand Parade Cork, Eyre Square Galway, and Victoria Square Belfast every weekend during the month of December. How wonderful is that?

All the Designated Drivers need to do is prebook their spot in participating Q-Parks here and enter the promo code CocaCola at checkout to get free parking!

As an added bonus for the legends that are Designated Drivers, they will also be able to avail of a special Christmas car valet from the Coca-Cola elves while they are parked before 6pm. Simply let the valet team know at any of the four locations that you’re a Coca-Cola Designated Driver and return to a sparkling car with added Coca-Cola Christmas treats.

Broadcaster and influencer, Carl Mullan is stepping up on behalf of Designated Drivers everywhere to raise awareness of the crucial role they play in helping others celebrate Christmas and encourage them to gain the recognition they deserve with Coca-Cola.

Credit: Andres Poveda

The radio host explained, “I’m thrilled to be on board to help spread the word about the Coca-Cola Designated Driver campaign. Our social calendars are set to be jam packed this December and it’s brilliant that Coca-Cola are rewarding those who choose to be the Designated Driver with free soft drinks, parking and a snazzy valet, making a night out that much better!”

Speaking at the launch of Designated Driver, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton, TD, said, “I am delighted to be here today to launch the Designated Driver campaign for its 18th year. We all want to come together this festive season to celebrate with friends and family members, but no one wants that celebration to result in death or injuries because of a road collision”.

“Unfortunately, 142 deaths have occurred on our roads already this year, an increase of 23 compared to the same period in 2021. No one wants that to be their family member or friend. The Designated Driver campaign not only encourages drivers to stay sober with free soft drinks, but it also recognises the contribution they make in keeping their loved ones safe”.

Feature image credit: Andres Poveda