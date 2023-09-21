Cardi B unveils extravagant anniversary gift from husband Offset

Cardi B and Offset are celebrating their wedding anniversary!

The Bodak Yellow singer and her husband tied the knot five years ago, and to mark the special occasion of their anniversary, Walk It Talk It rapper Offset pulled out all the stops to treat his wife.

Cardi took to social media to showcase the stunning gift that her husband of five years got for her, revealing that there are ‘so many things’ she loves about Offset.

Posting the video to her 168M Instagram followers, Cardi filmed herself walking into the front entrance of their home that had been filled with a beautiful flower arrangement and candles.

The 30-year-old shared her appreciation for her hubby’s romantic gesture in the caption of the post, where she wrote, “Thank you sooo much baby. Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children”.

“I love so many things about you. I love the fact that I’m with a grown a** man that’s going to provide , protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth ,my attitude,my confidence my weakness and all this A**!!”.

“MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods”.

She went on to say, “I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall. Happy anniversary to US”.

Offset also headed to Instagram to share photos of Cardi posing alongside the floods of pink and red flowers to his 22.2M followers.

The 31-year-old penned a heartfelt tribute for his other half in the post’s caption. He said, “Happy anniversary my beautiful Gorgeous Pretty Wife. Since I met you I grown to become a better man no matter what you have my back and I can trust you with my life”.

“Blessed to have a loyal strong woman on my side…you blessed me with beautiful kids you are my safe place in this crazy world, you believe in me more than I do sometimes”.

The Bad and Boujee rapper closed off by writing, “I couldn’t imagine a life without you….. we gone continue life together I LOVE YOU”.

The couple tied the knot with a private ceremony in September 2017 in Atlanta. They went on to have two children together- five-year-old Kulture and two-year-old Wave.