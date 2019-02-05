Cardi B slams 21 Savage’s detainment by immigration officials

Cardi B has taken to Instagram to drum up support for rapper 21 Savage.

The musician has been detained by ICE officials in America for allegedly overstaying on a visa he obtained in 2005 after coming to the USA from England.

Cardi, who will be performing at Irish festival Longitude this summer, uploaded an image of the detained rapper to her 40.6million followers.

She wrote: 'We will read and educate ourselves on this situation and we will take action!'

'21 did not come here illegally and was not caught doing anything illegal or doing any mischief! in fact he have change his whole life around and as ya can see he’s been very positive in his actions and music.'

She also had a few spicy words to say to those who have been slating 21 Savage for his prominence in the Atlanta rap scene while not being from Atlanta.

'Now let me get ghetto ….and for ya dick breath motherf*ckers talking bout “sO hE nOt FrOm AtLaNta “ he grew up there,' she penned.

'His kids and family live there and BLEW UP there with the support of the community he was raised in.'

'Thank you @21savage for being really good friend to me and @offsetyrn and always coming thru when we need you.'

21 Savage's attorney Charles H. Kuck has issued a statement, telling The Fader: 'As a minor, his family overstayed their work visas, and he, like almost two million other children, was left without legal status through no fault of his own.'

'This is a civil law violation, and the continued detention of Mr. Abraham-Joseph serves no other purpose than to unnecessarily punish him and try to intimidate him into giving up his right to fight to remain in the United States.'