Cardi B shares insight into incredible ‘dirty thirty’ birthday party

Bodak Yellow singer Cardi B celebrated turning 30 years old last week and has now shared an insight into her extravagant burlesque-themed party.

Cardi B took to Instagram to share a video compilation from her ‘dirty thirty’ shin-dig to her 142M followers.

The clips show guests dressed as burlesque dancers, performers entertaining party-goers and a huge birthday cake, as well as Cardi B's husband, Offset, gifting her a glitzy watch and white Birkin handbag.

The footage also shows there was a kissing booth and ‘spanking booth’ section of the venue for attendees to enjoy. Cardi, as well as many of her guests, were tucking into the 30-year-old’s own brand of vodka-infused whipped cream, Whip Shots, in the clips.

Celebrity guests included Chance the Rapper, TY Dolla $ign and The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey.

Cardi dressed to impress in a red satin bodysuit, complete with sheer gloves, feathers and a fabulous red headpiece.

The mum-of-two captioned the post, “Can’t believe it’s already been a week since my birthday party! Thank you to every single person who came out to celebrate especially all the fine ass women who showed up in their sexy burlesque outfits”.

“And of course thank you @whip_shots , @vitaminwater and @shakeshack for making sure ppl were lit and fed lol. I still can’t believe I’m 30 with two kids”.

Fans of the WAP singer headed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the rapper’s incredible party.

One fan penned, “Cardi!!! Thank you for the sneak peek into your festivities, super [fire emoji]”.

“Yes!!!!! Cardi slays anything she does!! Love the look and the smiles on your face”, wrote a second fan. A third added, “You killed it. Happy birthday”.

Cardi B and her Bad and Boujee rapper husband Offset share four-year-old Kulture and one-year-old Wave together. The couple tied the knot secretly in 2017.