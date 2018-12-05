Cardi B has split from husband Offset following cheating rumours

Rapper Cardi B has split from her husband of one year, Offset, following rumours of his infidelity.

Cardi welcomed a baby daughter with the fellow rapper just four months ago, named Kulture.

The 26-year-old broke the news on Instagram via her favourite method – a feed video.

'So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,' she said.

'We are really good friends and we are really good business partners— you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.'

'It’s nobody’s fault I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore,' she said, in the post captioned 'peace and love.'

'I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.'

Offset the commented 'Y'all won' under the post.