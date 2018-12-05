SHEmazing!
Cardi B has split from husband Offset following cheating rumours

Rapper Cardi B has split from her husband of one year, Offset, following rumours of his infidelity. 

Cardi welcomed a baby daughter with the fellow rapper just four months ago, named Kulture. 

'So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,' she said. 

'We are really good friends and we are really good business partners— you know he’s always somebody that I run to  talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.'

'I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.'

Offset the commented 'Y'all won' under the post. 

