Cara De La Hoyde opens up about Covid scare at her son’s school

Former Love Island star, Cara De La Hoyde has opened up on social media about how her son was sent home from nursery for having a cold and a cough, due to fears he has contracted coronavirus.

After being told that her son must take a coronavirus test in order to be allowed back at school, the mum-of-two vented her frustrations in a video which she posted on social media.

In the clips we can see Cara cradling her newborn daughter, while her two-year-old son, Freddie sat beside her on the couch.

Credit: instagram.com/cara_delahoyde

“You may see that Fred isn't at school. He got sent home yesterday because he's got a cold and a cough,” the 30-year-old mum explained.

“He's not allowed into school now until we can get him a corona test or… he's not allowed in for two weeks,” she went on to say. “Can I get a corona test on the NHS? No,” a miffed Cara added.

“So I've had to pay £130 to get a private test so that I can check my child, otherwise I am still paying nursery fees without him going there.”

Clearly annoyed with the situation, Cara vented her frustrations, saying, “Not ideal, especially with a newborn,” referring to the beautiful baby girl, Delilah, whom she and husband Nathan Massey welcomed into the world two months ago.

“And she's got her jabs on Monday so that's probably not going to happen unless we get a negative test back,” the reality star relented.

Looking for advice from other mums who might have been in a similar boat as her, Cara wondered, “Anyone else had this same problem with their children?” before inviting her 1.1M followers to leave their replies in a question box.