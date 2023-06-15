Capture, Connect, Create: Get Ready for the INSTAX SQUARE SQ40

FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, Imaging Division, has announced the release of its newest instant camera, the INSTAX SQUARE SQ40™. This exciting addition joins the renowned INSTAX SQUARE line-up, offering photography enthusiasts a fresh experience. Alongside the SQ40, Fujifilm introduces a new variety of INSTAX SQUARE instant film called "Sunset," which boasts beautiful film borders with soft colour gradients, reminiscent of a serene and peaceful sunset.

Shin Udono, Senior Vice President of Imaging Solutions at FUJIFILM Europe, expressed, "Consumers love our INSTAX MINI 40 instant camera, so expanding the line to also include a SQUARE format option just made sense. Not only can INSTAX fans now have another instant camera with a classic look, but they can also now enjoy the SQ40's large, square image area."

The INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 has a square, sophisticated design, blending classic aesthetics with modern style, making it a fashion-forward choice for instant photography enthusiasts.

It features a convenient twist to turn on and off mechanism, so you can easily power on and off the SQ40, ensuring quick and effortless operation.

The SQ40 incorporates a strategically positioned mirror to facilitate flawless selfies and close-up shots.

By twisting the lens after turning on the camera, you can activate Selfie Mode. This mode simplifies the process of capturing stunning self-portraits and close-up shots.

The SQ40's Automatic Exposure function is designed to detect the ambient light conditions when the shutter button is pressed. This advanced feature optimizes the shutter speed and flash output accordingly, resulting in perfectly exposed photos under various lighting conditions.

Thanks to the SQ40's automatic exposure function, even those with limited experience can capture high-quality, well-exposed instant SQUARE prints in any setting, be it indoors or outdoors.

In addition to the SQ40 camera, Fujifilm introduces the new INSTAX SQUARE "Sunset" variety of instant film. Inspired by the gentle colour gradients observed during sunsets, this square format film captures stunning images with a serene and nostalgic feel. The INSTAX SQUARE Sunset film will be available in a single pack containing 10 exposures, just like other INSTAX SQUARE film varieties.

Fujifilm is also excited to announce the availability of a new colour option for the FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI EVO hybrid instant camera. Joining the existing black camera body, the MINI EVO is now available in a stylish brown colour. The INSTAX MINI EVO combines the best of traditional instant camera functionality with the capabilities of digital imaging technology. It allows users to select, share, and store specific images, printing high-quality photos directly from the camera or from a paired smartphone camera roll using the INSTAX MINI EVO Smartphone App.

The INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 will be available at Fujifilm stockists nationwide from June 29th, 2023. RRP EUR 150.00. You can find out more information about the INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 and other Fujifilm products on the website here.