Can’t wait until the hairdressers open? Try this ammonia-free dye

Phyto Home Colour 16 shades

The Phyto hair colour experts create the first permanent hair colour with botanical pigments, ammonia-free, combining colouring performance, hair's beauty and maintaining the scalp's integrity. The Phytocolour formula is enriched with a unique blend of botanical pigments derived from five dye plants, selected for their superior pigmenting properties.

Their high concentration in the pigment base – ensures an intense, natural colour with radiant nuanced highlights that acts as a shine booster and does not fade. 100% of grey hair is covered from the first application.

Phyto 9 (for nourishing and ultra-dry hair)

A genuine plant-based care, Phyto 9 is a day cream with 9 plants, combining macadamia and St. John's wort oil, to nourish and regenerate ultra-dry hair. Its rich and non-oily formula, intensely replenishes the moisture of the hair fibre, allows easy styling and eliminates static, without weighing it down. Nourished and protected, hair is visibly more supple, soft and shiny.

Phyto Detox Spray Rehab Mist

Our increasingly intense lifestyles are suffocating our hair and scalp. A daily hair detox ritual, this spray is ideal for achieving clean hair. Dual anti-odour action: it neutralizes unpleasant odours (tobacco, pollution, cooking, etc) and prevents them from clinging to the hair. Its light texture with eucalyptus essential oil and kumquat restores purity and lightness to asphyxiated hair. With its high antioxidant vitamin C potency that acts together with sugar and moisturizing minerals, Kumquat extract reboosts hair.

Phyto Colour Shine Activating Care Gel

Phytocolour, the care range that protects colour and revives the radiance of colour-treated and highlighted hair. With this product colour is protected and the shine is instantly boosted and hair is enveloped in a delicious, subtle scent. The scent of a late sunny afternoon in the Mediterranean. The Phytocolour leave-in care, formulated with Tara tannins and Sunflower sprouts extract, protects colour from external aggressors. Enriched with Yacon extract, an authentic plant-based honey, it smoothes the fibre’s scales to activate shine and instantly boost the radiance of colour-treated and highlighted hair.

Phyto Volume Blowdry Spray (Volume Actif)

Phyto Volume, the haircare range that delivers body and energy to fine, flat hair. A favourite with hairdressers, this lightweight spray launched in 1986 is a cult product! It instantly boosts volume at the roots, while offering hair bounce and hold. Heat-protecting, it also protects hair from the heat of the dryer. Visibly more voluminous, hair falls naturally into place, boasting supple and fluid movement. Roots are instantly lifted, with no stiffness.

Phyto 7 Daily Moisturizing Botanical Cream with 7 plants (for fine hair)

A genuine plant-based care, this is truly one of a kind. Its melting and non-oily formula maintains hydration at the heart of the hair fibre, allows easy styling and eliminates static, without weighing it down. This iconic product withstands the test of time and is passed from generation to generation, offering women the best hydration. Hydrated and protected hair is visibly more supple, soft and shiny.

Phyto Keratine Repairing Care Mask for Brittle and Damaged Hair

This creamy mask repairs and restores strength and suppleness to damaged and brittle hair. After several years of research, the Phytosolba Laboratories selected Quinoa, Lupin and Pea proteins to create a new generation of Botanical Keratin. Closest to the keratin found in hair, it intensely repairs the hair fibre. Rice ceramides smooth scales and fill in the microlesions to strengthen sensitized hair. Repaired deep-down, hair is more resistant, suppler and silky smooth.

Phyto Keratine Extreme Exceptional Mask for Ultra Dry/Ultra Damaged hair

The Phytokeratine Exceptional regenerative mask for ultra-dry, brittle, and damaged hair works to repair and transform hair instantly and over time. The ultra-rich formula is designed to replenish and regenerate hair without weighing it down. The sumptuous, melt-in formula envelops each fibre in nutrition, restoring elasticity. Hair regains its strength to reveal supple, soft, and radiant hair. This Exceptional Mask delivers serious repair, hydration and featherweight softness with dazzling shine.

Phyto Densia Fluid Plumping Mask

Designed for ageing hair, this Phytodensia Fluid Pumping Mask with antioxidant properties to invigorate the scalp and revitalize the beauty of the hair. This light mask brings body and substance to hair. Revitalized, hair is shiny and voluptuous. Hyaluronic acid penetrates at the heart of the hair fibre and acacia collagen shields the hair cuticle – both to work to enrich the formula to give volume and body to hair. With its light, fluid texture, this mask gives fullness without weighing it down – leaving hair voluptuous, revitalized and full of body.

Phyto Phytophanère Duo Pack Dietry Supplement for Hair & Nails (4 months supply)

'Phytophanère' is Phyto's No.1 seller. Beautiful hair starts from within. Harnessing the power of natural elements, each daily dose of this high potency biotin supplement will create the look of fuller, thicker, and shinier hair. The perfect balance of essential fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants, it works to support stronger hair and nails and beautiful glowing skin. Expect results in as little as 4 weeks. A 'beauty pill' that supports shiny, fuller hair, stronger nails and glowing skin from the inside out. 95% of women noticed visible improvement in hair quality. Two bottles contain four months’ supply. Phyto recommends taking twice a year, Spring and Fall, when hair grows slower because of changes in the seasons and weather.

Phyto RE30 Anti Greying Hair Treatment

Delay and reverse grey hair Phyto invents Phyto RE30, the first anti-grey hair treatment* that brings back colour to your hair without using colouring pigments. The RE30 peptide, which is the result of 6 years of research, is revolutionary technology that can boost the natural pigment production while protecting from future depigmentation. The results are clinically proven: re-pigmented at the root, your hair grows back with colour, stronger and softer.