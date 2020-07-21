Candice Brown and husband Liam end their marriage after two years

Great British Bake Off star Candice Brown and her husband Liam have ended their marriage after two years.

She confirmed the sad news to Hello Magazine, "Liam and I split earlier this year. It is a very sad time for both of us."

The couple married in a stunning ceremony at Château de Varennes in Burgundy in 2018. Their September wedding looked like a real-life fairytale, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be.

Candice previously told Hello! about their special day, “We always said we wanted to have our wedding outdoors and, because of Liam’s job, it seemed special to us to be surrounded by trees. Walking with my dad from the main house down the pathway and across the grass to where Liam was waiting under the trees was magical.”

She once described her ex-husband as her biggest cheerleader and said he supports everything she does, “I’m very lucky. I adore him, he adores me, we’re best friends and we always will be.”

The Bake Off winner had been dating Macauley since 2012.

It is understood that her former beau has now moved out of their flat and moved back to Ampthill, Beds where they previously lived.