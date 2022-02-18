Can Ketamine Therapy help PTSD sufferers?

Many people who suffer from PTSD notice a huge difference in terms of their life quality. This is a condition that can lead to all sorts of problems in life, and it can become extremely debilitating in some cases. It is important to remember that PTSD is not just confined to veterans who have been in the war, which is what many people associate it with. It can actually affect people from all walks of life who have been through different types of traumas.

Those who have to live with the symptoms of PTSD will know just what a huge negative impact it can have on all aspects of life. It is important for sufferers to ensure they get the right treatment to help control PTSD symptoms, and a strong link has been formed between PTSD and ketamine therapy thanks to extensive research recently. There are lots of symptoms that this type of treatment can help with, and we will look at some of these in this article.

Some of the Symptoms the Treatment Can Help With

As a PTSD sufferer, you may experience a wide range of symptoms, some of which are more serious and worrying than others. Some of the serious symptoms that ketamine therapy may be able to help with are:

Sleeping Issues

One of the things that you may experience as a result of PTSD is serious issues when it comes to sleeping. Many sufferers have huge problems when it comes to getting proper sleep when they have this condition, and this can then lead to a wide range of other issues relating to both mental and physical wellbeing. Ketamine therapy can help to tackle sleep issues relating to PTSD, which can improve overall life quality.

Physical and Verbal Aggression

Another thing that you may experience as a PTSD sufferer is an increase in both verbal and physical aggression. Naturally, this is something that needs to be tackled, as you can become a danger to yourself and others. This can also affect all of your relationships as well as your work any other aspects of your life. This is something else that ketamine therapy can help you to tackle.

Emotional Detachment

Many people who suffer from PTSD become emotionally detached, and this can then cause a range of issues when it comes to relationships and home life as well as work life. You may find it difficult to both form and maintain relationships with others because of this, and your life can be affected hugely as a result. Ketamine therapy can help you to tackle emotional detachment issues with greater ease.

Self-Harm Behaviours

Another issue that can arise from PTSD is behavior that leads to injury or self-harm, and this can be extremely destructive to your life and the lives of your loved ones. This type of treatment can also help to tackle this type of symptom.

As you can see, there are many ways in which this therapy could help those who are experiencing PTSD symptoms.