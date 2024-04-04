Camilla Thurlow gets candid about pregnancy worries with third child

Camilla Thurlow has opened up about her pregnancy journey, as she approaches her third child’s due date.

The former Love Island finalist is expecting a baby boy with her husband Jamie Jewitt. The couple are already parents to daughters Nell (3) and Nora (1).

As she prepares to welcome her baby son, Camilla has now given some rare updates on her pregnancy.

Yesterday, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories and launched a Q&A.

One fan quizzed Camilla for her exact due date, to which she replied: “He is due on 7th May, the day after Jamie’s birthday! Nell was born the day after her due date, Nora was early (due in June and arrived on 27th May) so we shall see what happens!”

Camilla was then asked if she and her husband have any baby name ideas.

“We definitely have a favourite and I would say we are probably 90% sure of it but still keeping our minds open to any other suggestions,” she explained.

“Our top one at the moment doesn’t begin with an ‘N’ but I think it still goes nicely with Nell and Nora. I would say it’s pretty unusual. But it has a nice nod to family and so it feels familiar,” she added.

Camilla was later asked how she and Jamie, who tied the knot in 2021, decided to have a third child.

“The honest answer is that Jamie and I had just had a discussion saying we would revisit the conversation about whether to have three in about a year’s time. I think we maybe saw ourselves with three in a bigger picture, but at that particular moment, my body felt quite drained,” she recalled.

“A couple of days later I found out I was pregnant. It was a surprise and of course, I felt a bit nervous, but more so happy, and most of all incredibly lucky,” she continued.

“It may be sooner than expected and we have all the normal worries but we are so very grateful,” Camilla concluded.