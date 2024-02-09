Camilla breaks silence and gives update on King Charles’ health

Queen Camilla has shared an update on her husband’s health, after it was announced that King Charles is receiving cancer treatment.

On Monday evening (February 5), Buckingham Palace announced that the King had been diagnosed with cancer.

The diagnosis came after the monarch recently underwent surgery for a “benign prostate enlargement”. The Palace noted that, during the procedure, “a separate issue of concern” was discovered, and was later identified as “a form of cancer”.

Now, a few days on from confirming his cancer diagnosis with the world, King Charles’ wife has broken her silence in public for the first time.

Yesterday evening (February 8), Queen Camilla attended a royal engagement at Salisbury Cathedral. The musical event aimed to recognise the work of local charities, including the medical staff from Wiltshire Air Ambulance.

One member of the medical team, critical care paramedic Ben Abbott, spoke to the Queen and took the opportunity to send his best wishes to the King.

“I do hope His Majesty is doing well ma’am, we’re all really sad to hear the news,” he stated to her at the time.

Queen Camilla subsequently chose to give a brief update on her husband’s health.

“Well he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances. He’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering,” she explained.

After receiving his first treatment for his cancer diagnosis, King Charles recently moved from Clarence House to Sandringham, where he continues to stay.

Although he has had to “postpone public-facing duties” for the foreseeable future, the King has confirmed that he will “continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

King Charles’ eldest son William, the Prince of Wales, is said to be ready to step in to attend any engagements on behalf of his father, but no event attendances are currently scheduled.