Calling all vintage lovers! Nine Crows is having a 60pc off SALE

We are officially over January, and our dwindling bank balances are part of the problem.

Most of the sale are over, but one vintage establishment is giving our wardrobe's hope in the gloomiest of months.

Iconic Dublin vintage store Nine Crows is intent on giving us some vintage additions to our January wardrobes, broke or not.

A post shared by NINE CROWS (@ninecrows) on Jan 9, 2018 at 6:21am PST

The online and brick-and-mortar store is offering customers a whopping 60 per cent off selected stock.

From vintage 80s sportswear to dainty dresses and durable denims, it's a sale section worth browsing.

All you have to do is fill up your basket and apply the code NY60 to see your owed balance dramatically drop.

A post shared by NINE CROWS (@ninecrows) on Jan 16, 2018 at 12:48pm PST

We may have already added a few things to our own online baskets, but we're stuck choosing between one of their legendary deep-V blouses and a Fila windcheater.

With 60pc off, we'll be getting both.

You can thank us later.

Feature image: Nine Crows / Instagram