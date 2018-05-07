Vogue Williams just announced that she is creating a tan brand

There are tonnes of well established Irish tan brands on the market right now.

From So Sue Me's Dripping Gold to Marissa Carter's behemoth brand Cocoa Brown, there's almost something for everyone.

Model and DJ Vogue Williams is lending her hand to beauty product development after the announcement of the launch of her very own tan brand.

The former Fade Street star took to Instagram to make the announcement, saying that while she appreciates that there are many tans on the market, she hasn't quite found one that ticks all the boxes.

'I’ve been working on a product line over the last few months. It's a TAN,' she told her followers.

'It's still a work in progress… at the moment I am still trialling formulations – testing different consistencies, colours and fragrances (all safe to use while pregnant too btw!)'

'Launching my own tan is something I have always wanted to do.. there are so many on the market but I have yet to find one that I'm 100% happy with, so why not create my own!'

We can't wait to see the finished product.