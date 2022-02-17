Calling all springtime bridesmaids! We’ve got all your dress inspo right here!

Springtime is one of the most beautiful times for a wedding, Nature is coming back to life, the evenings get longer and the days get brighter. It's a time of new beginnings, so what better way to start your new journey with your hubby-to-be than in the season of new beginnings?

One thing that can thrown up a few problems however is outfit selection for a spring wedding, especially for our bridesmaids. In winter, you cna go all out with crystal beading and jewel tones and rich, warm colours. In summer, it's all about the bright and vibrant look, with your azure blues and even hot pinks. But spring? Spring can be a little more difficult to work out styles and colour palettes for.

Never fear, because we're here to help with some of the hottest colour and style selections of the season to inspire you and your bride squad, so you can all walk down the aisle in style!

Folkster Zaelia One Shoulder Gown in Sage

Folkster is always a go-to for bridesmaid dresses, with its genuinely jaw-droppingly stunning dresses that always offer something a little different to the usual bridesmaid selections we see in shops. And this stunning one shoulder Zaelia gown in sage is no different. The perfect delicate and detailed dress to wow at your wedding, the fit is incredible with the ruched draping from the waistband up over the shoulder. Comfortable and eye-catching, the delicately beaded netting shimmers as your bridesmaid moves, creating an enchanting and dreamy effect. The sage is a light and fresh colour for spring and bang on trend right now.

House of Fraser Adrianna Papell Long Beaded Dress

The Adrianna Papell Long Beaded Dress is constructed in a classic one shoulder style with a short sleeve for a beautiful vintage look. It features an elasticated waistband for comfort, but hangs elegantly from your frame to give a draping illusion that flatters almost every shape. The dusty blue and sheer beaded overlay provides a feminine and goddess-like look that we’re absolutely loving and is a muted but utterly refined and exquisite, perfect for the spring bride who wants to do something a little different and classy with her colour scheme.

Monsoon Silver Elena Embellished Maxi Dress

With delicate, yet sparkling embellishment and wispy flutter sleeves, Elena's the perfect spring bridesmaid dress for your elegant Gatsby/1920s-inspired wedding! Refinement and glamour are the order of the day and the Elena dress ticks every box, with its wide sleeves and flattering V-neck giving the gown its vintage beauty and the embellished skirt with the slit ensuring they’ll be comfortable and free enough to get down on the dance floor and party – Gatsby-style!

Brown Thomas Whistles Tie Back Maxi Dress

Did anyone else think of that Rachel Green dress when they saw this? Chic and minimal, this dress from Whistles is perfect for all spring and summer weddings. Skimming the figure, it falls to a maxi length and features a sultry side slit that keeps it modern and fun, while to the back, it boasts an elegant tie detail that makes it timeless and bridal. Flattering and easily styled, this is the ideal dress if your bridesmaids want to express a little individuality with their looks!

Covet Julianna Gown the Jenny Yoo Collection

The ultimate spring goddess dress! Soft, graceful and dainty, this v-neck dress with its thin spaghetti straps and delicately embroidered tulle adds a unique and bohemian aesthetic to this look. Boho or beach brides will love this look for their bridesmaids, especially if they’re getting married somewhere connected with nature. Almost fairy-like, this dress is a gauzy, floral dream for spring brides!

Glowing Girlies The Mol Gown

Want to keep the spring theme but also have your bridesmaids make a statement this spring? The Mol Gown is the perfect on-trend look for this season and the ideal pick for glamorous bridesmaids. The striking colour is very on-trend right now and the jewel-tone is flattering on most skin tones, creating a red-carpet, show-stopping look. The one-shoulder bardot detailing and figure-hugging, slit skirt will mean this may not be the most comfortable dress to wear all day – but it will definitely turn heads and have your bridesmaids feeling amazing!

The Moderne Allure Bridal

Pastels. For spring. Ground-breaking…

But seriously, there’s a reason these beautiful soft palettes are associated with the season. This stunning silky pale pink number is the perfect compliment to the colours and tones of the season, meaning these dresses will fit right in with your spring aesthetic. Featuring a ruched bodice and A-line silhouette, this is another look that will be flattering on most shapes. The feminine and dainty blush colour is utterly bridal and beautiful and we can’t get enough of this pretty in pink palette!

Wedding Day Style: RDM1033

Looking for something a little different and understated? This beautiful full length figure-flattering bridesmaid gown is with fitted bodice and full length skirt with slight side gathering at the waistline to show off your bridesmaids’ figures, but the real star of the show is the beautifully delicate detailing. The bodice has narrow straps with hand beaded embellishment from which three strands of beads falling round the top of the arm, creating a whimsical and thoughtful detail that is echoed in the beading around the waistline. The crystal blue colour and icicle-like beading is giving us major Elsa vies, which may seem more suited to winter, but the delicate blue pastels and shimmering beads are perfectly dainty and beautiful for springtime too!