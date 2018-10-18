Calling all Little Mix fans: The girl band is coming to Dublin

Big news for fans of epic girlband Little Mix.

The quadrant of fierce females have announced a massive UK and Ireland Arena Tour for 2019.

The LM5 Tour is kicking off in Dublin on October 10, 2019 at 3Arena, so we have a while to wait, but it Little Mix, it will be worth it.

And the announcements keep coming

SO happy to say we're going back on tour across the UK! Pre-order #LM5 on our official store tomorrow to get access to the pre-sale for #LM5TheTour. International fans don't worry, we've got something coming for you!https://t.co/GS4DE2Qj2R pic.twitter.com/QGkKac4iDI — Little Mix (@LittleMix) October 18, 2018

Their run of live shows ends in Leeds on 19th November.

The tour also includes three dates at London’s O2 Arena, as well as Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester shows.

In a tweet, the girl group also revealed that an international tour might be soon on the way.

Fans who pre-order the new album will also gain early access to tickets for the tour.

Album pre-order goes live tomorrow at 9am.