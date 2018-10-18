SHEmazing!
Calling all Little Mix fans: The girl band is coming to Dublin

Big news for fans of epic girlband Little Mix. 

The quadrant of fierce females have announced a massive UK and Ireland Arena Tour for 2019.

The LM5 Tour is kicking off in Dublin on October 10, 2019 at 3Arena, so we have a while to wait, but it Little Mix, it will be worth it.

Their run of live shows ends in Leeds on 19th November.

The tour also includes three dates at London’s O2 Arena, as well as Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester shows. 

In a tweet, the girl group also revealed that an international tour might be soon on the way. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans who pre-order the new album will also gain early access to tickets for the tour. 

Album pre-order goes live tomorrow at 9am. 

