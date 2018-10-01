Calling all Folkster fans! A 3-story Xmas pop-up is coming to Dundrum

Folkster has been draping a generation of Irish women in shimmering finery from their Temple Bar location.

Now, the tem at Folkster are taking their gorgeous pieces out to Dundrum, to fill an entire three-floor pop up.

The Christmas pop-up will run for the Christmas season.

'EXCITING POP-UP SUPER STORE NEWS!' reads a post caption.

'We’ve been really busy planning our NEW Christmas pop-up superstore, opening this November in the Town Square, Dundrum Town Centre Three huge floors filled with Folkster from top to bottom – can you believe it?! We are SO EXCITED!'

The pop-up store will be located in the former Urban Outfitters store.

Folkster is looking to hire a host of new staff members for the Christmas season.

The attributes they are seeking include 'hard-working, sound, mannerly, fashion-conscious, use-your-initiative, smile-all-day, fast-and-neat-task-completing, customer-loving and team players.'

You can apply at hello@folkster.com.