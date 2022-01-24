Calling all 2022 brides! These are the top 5 trending wedding dress styles of the year

With everything looking like it’s on its way to returning to normal, no one is more excited than 2022 brides! Planning a wedding is stressful at the best of times, never mind when dealing with all the shifting rules and regulations of a pandemic.

One thing that shouldn’t be stressful is picking out your wedding dress. The moment every little girl dreams of – finding your perfect fit! Well for brides who want to be up-to-the-minute with their fashion trends, we have the ultimate roundup of wedding dress trends of 2022 – meaning you’ll be the most fashion-forward bride hitting up the aisle this year!

Mini dresses

Looking for something a little different that will look absolutely awesome at the after party? The mini dress is the perfect option for the fun-loving bride who wants to get down on the dance floor with no train and full-length skirt to contend with! And Katie May’s Elle mini dress is the perfect chic and sexy mini dress for any bride looking for something a little glamorous and girly. A multi-layered tulle mini dress, the contrast waistband makes for a stunning and feminine silhouette. Let your inner party girl out in this adorable and chic look!

Feathered

In case Kendall Jenner rocking them at every opportunity she gets wasn’t enough of a sign for you, we’re here to tell you that feathers are back in, whether you like them or not! Now you may be thinking of the big old classic feather boas, or possibly even the feathered gowns of the 1920s flappers, but the modern iterations of the trend, like Jovani’s Feather Off Shoulder Gown shows that less is more with this trend.

Feather trimmings, feather cap sleeves and feather accents are all the rage right now and it’s about adding a hint of flamboyance and flirtiness – not overdoing it. Unapologetically glamorous, this style channels old Hollywood glamour, and this gown keeps the look relatively simple, allowing the trend to speak for itself. Perfect for a bride that’s looking for vintage glamour without going over the top.

Minimalism

Simplicity is always classic and the minimal trend making its way back into fashion proves that. A pared back and clean look is taking over from the overly lacy and detailed gowns, bringing with it a slick sexiness that is understated and elegant.

Dresses like this Moira Hughes’ Isabella Dress is pure French silk on the inside and out and feels like liquid gold on the body. A lightly draped cowl neckline hints at tradition while a low diamond back highlights a modern twist. The slip dress style that has dominated runways for the last year is just as stunning in bridal collections as it is in mainstream stores and we’re completely obsessed with this minimalistic and sexy style.

Puff sleeves

You’ve seen puff sleeves making a comeback in high street fashion and now the feminine and adorable trend is back in Stephanie Allen’s Jewel collection, featuring ‘Pearl’, a beautiful gown that is made to catch everyone’s eye.

With pearl embellished tulle sleeves adorning this super flattering draped crepe gown, you can have the chic sleeves for the ceremony and change up your look for the after party with these detachable sleeves! An utterly elegant and dreamy trend, we’re getting major understated princess vibes from this look, with it’s soft, romantic feel. Perfect for a destination wedding!

Clean and structured

As we said before, simplicity is making a comeback, and there’s nothing more pared back and sleek than the clean and structured wedding look. A true classic in shape and design, this St Patrick Honeywill dress is the perfect example of an elegant fit and flare wedding dress.

Made with a structured Mikado fabric that sculpts the figure, the clean lines emphasise the feminine curves and a deep V back adds a touch of drama to the back of this spectacular gown. The clean look is appealing more and more to brides, allowing them to be a little more dramatic with their accessories, bridesmaid dresses or even colour and decor scheme. Sexy minimalism is back, and we’re not one bit mad about it!