Call the Midwife shares insight into new Christmas special

Fans of Call the Midwife will be delighted to hear that the programme has shared details about the upcoming Christmas special.

The new Christmas episode is set to air on Christmas Day and as the date nears closer, the BBC drama has divulged some information about what to expect from the episode.

On the show’s official Instagram page, a photo taken on-set of fan-favourite characters was unveiled for their 139K social media followers.

The stars can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they sit at a dinner table together and pose for a camera.

In the post’s caption, details about the programme are revealed as they tease ‘returning newlyweds’ and ‘unexpected parcels’, among other insights for viewers to look forward to.

It reads, “The Christmas Special countdown begins!! December is upon us, the first window of the advent calendar is open, and here at Call the midwife we begin the final countdown to our seasonal episode! xxxx”.

“The Christmas Special begins two weeks before Christmas with Apollo 8 poised to circle the moon, but in Poplar more pressing matters bring our team back to earth”.

They then revealed, “There are returning newlyweds, surprise visitors, unexpected parcels and unusual presents. There is joy, love and community, but there are those who need it too…”.

The caption closed off with, “Over the next few weeks we'll be bringing you all the news and stories from our Christmas Special as we prepare for the most wonderful time of the year. Stay tuned!! xxxx”.

Many fans of the show rushed to the comments to share their excitement at the insight into the upcoming Christmas special.

One fan penned, “The Call the Midwife Christmas special has become one of my beloved Christmas traditions too. I can’t wait”.

“So looking forward to the Christmas episode”, wrote another while a third viewer commented, “So looking forward to it”.

Recently, Helen George who plays the role of Trixie Franklin in the period drama, also shared details about the Christmas special.

While appearing on Lorraine she explained, “It's a really fun Christmas special but with those beautiful emotive moments that you expect, to have a quick weep on Christmas Day”.

As well as the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special on Christmas Day, series 13 will be back on our screens in 2024.