Call the Midwife series 12 release date has been revealed

Calling all Call the Midwife lovers! The release date of the latest series has finally been announced and there's not long to wait.

BBC revealed the exciting news today that series 12 of Call the Midwife will premiere on New Year’s Day on BBC One.

This means after watching this year’s Christmas special, we only have one week to wait for series 12- how brilliant!

Sharing the official Call the Midwife Instagram account, they said, “NEWS!!! Call the Midwife Series 12 to begin on New Year's Day in UK!!”.

“We're delighted to tell you that the BBC have announced the premiere date for our new series… and it begins just ONE WEEK after our forthcoming Christmas Special- airing on 1st January!”.

“We are so pleased that you won't have long to wait for our new stories, and can jump straight into 1968!! Xx”.

Fans of the BBC drama rushed to the comments to share their excitement over the good news.

One fan wrote, “This makes me so happy”, while a second penned, “Cannot wait – my absolute favourite”.

“Can’t wait! Have watched it from the beginning. And on Netflix for older episodes”, added another viewer.

The cast and crew of Call the Midwife completed filming the twelfth series just last month, with a photo of the Turner family posted on the show’s Instagram account to show they had wrapped up on set.

They revealed, “It's a wrap! We've just completed our last scene for our twelfth season xxx And this year's traditional clapperboard shot belongs to…the Turners!!”.

“We ended our season filming in the Turner house set, so our Turner children were rather keen to hold the iconic clapperboard for themselves!”.

The Call the Midwife Christmas Special will air at 7.55pm on Christmas Day, December 25, while Call the Midwife series 12 begins January 1 at 8pm on BBC1.