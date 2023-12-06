Call the Midwife Christmas special release date & time confirmed

The release date and starting time for this year’s Call the Midwife Christmas special has been confirmed by the show.

The period drama’s official Instagram page announced the exciting news to their 140K followers along with a festive image from the programme.

While series 13 of Call the Midwife will be back on our screens at some stage in 2024, it has been revealed that the Christmas Special will air on the evening of Christmas day once again for 2023.

Fans in Ireland and the UK can tune into the special at 8.15pm on BBC1, while American fans across the pond can watch the festive episode at 8pm eastern time.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, they wrote, “NEWS! Network times for Call the Midwife Christmas Special confirmed! It's official! Call the Midwife will air it's Christmas Special once again on Christmas day evening!!!”.

“In the UK, our festive episode will air at 8.15pm on BBC1, while in the US, the holiday special will start at 8pm eastern time – check your local station times :-)”.

The show closed off by confirming, “We'll be with you VERY soon!! Call the Midwife Christmas Special: UK: 8:15pm Christmas Day on BBC1. US: 8pm ET on PBS”.

Call the Midwife recently shared an insight into what fans can expect from the Christmas special this year.

In an online statement, the drama revealed, “The Christmas Special countdown begins!! December is upon us, the first window of the advent calendar is open, and here at Call the midwife we begin the final countdown to our seasonal episode! Xxxx”.

“The Christmas Special begins two weeks before Christmas with Apollo 8 poised to circle the moon, but in Poplar more pressing matters bring our team back to earth”.

“There are returning newlyweds, surprise visitors, unexpected parcels and unusual presents. There is joy, love and community, but there are those who need it too…”.

They added, “Over the next few weeks we'll be bringing you all the news and stories from our Christmas Special as we prepare for the most wonderful time of the year. Stay tuned!!”.