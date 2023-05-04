Caitriona Perry has announced she’s leaving RTÉ for exciting new role

Caitriona Perry has revealed she is stepping away from her job at RTÉ for a new exciting role abroad.

The journalist has been working with RTÉ for almost 16 years and is known for presenting the RTÉ Six One News and many News Specials including the 2020 US Presidential Elections.

Now, Caitriona has announced that she is heading to Washington DC at the end of the summer to work with the BBC as their News Chief Presenter.

Posting a selfie from the RTÉ newsroom to Instagram, Perry shared more information on her new job opportunity.

“Some personal news. It is with a mix of sadness and excitement that I wish to share that I will soon be leaving RTE”.

“Although the time has zipped by, I have worked here for almost 16 years. It is really hard to say goodbye. I have made great friends, worked with some incredibly talented people and had fantastic experiences and opportunities”.

“I have reported from all over the world and had the chance to witness history in the making, particularly during my time as Washington Correspondent and as Presenter of the SixOne News”.

Caitriona continued, “I’ll be finishing up in RTE in the coming weeks and I’m pleased to say that I will be joining the BBC in a new international role, as BBC News Chief Presenter, based in Washington DC. It is really exciting to get the opportunity to be at the forefront of the @bbcnews coverage, bringing news to a global audience of nearly 500 million people”.

“I’ll start that role at the end of the summer and in the meantime my family and I will be packing up to move back to Washington DC to begin another chapter, picking up where we left off in 2018”.

The mum-of-two then went on to thank viewers, listeners and readers of RTÉ news who gave her the “extraordinary privilege of being a public service broadcast journalist”, and gave a special shoutout to those who wrote her letters, cards and emails over the years.

The presenter then sweetly thanked her colleagues at RTÉ. “I wish my current SixOne partner David McCullagh, all in the newsroom and the wider RTE family the very best for the future. I shall be tuning in from afar, like so many other Irish abroad, and awaiting notifications from the RTE app to keep me informed of all the news from home, and I’ll see you soon”.

In March of this year, Caitriona returned to work in the newsroom after being on maternity leave. She welcomed her second child, a baby boy, into the world in September 2022 and is already mum to a three-year-old daughter.