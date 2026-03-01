Caffè Nero’s Chocolate Stout Cake Is Back for St. Patrick’s Day

Look, we're not saying you need an excuse to eat chocolate cake. But if you did? St Patrick's Day is about to hand you one on a silver platter.

Caffè Nero has just brought back its Chocolate Stout Cake. The limited-edition bake is available in stores nationwide right now, giving us all something genuinely exciting to look forward to this March.

If you haven't tried it before, here's what you're dealing with: a rich, properly fudgy chocolate cake made with Irish stout. The texture is dense and velvety (none of that dry crumbly nonsense) and the gentle bitterness from the stout cuts through the sweetness in a way that just works. Then there's the creamy frosting on top which… yeah. It's a lot. In the best possible way.

A Seasonal Favourite That Actually Lives Up to the Hype

This isn't a new addition to the menu. The Chocolate Stout Cake has become something of a cult classic at Caffè Nero, returning each year around St Patrick's Day. And for good reason. It's one of those treats that feels genuinely considered.

"The Stout Cake is our way of celebrating Ireland," said Martin Groundwater, Head of Operations at Caffè Nero Ireland. "We are proud of the success our coffee houses have seen across the country and always look for ways to create offerings that resonate locally. The stout cake proves popular each year and I am pleased to see it return to stores."

Translation: people lose their minds for this cake every single year and they know it.

What to Pair It With

If you're going to do this properly (and why wouldn't you?) the team at Caffè Nero recommend pairing the cake with their Brazilian Single Origin Blend. It's got layered chocolate and caramel notes that complement the richness of the stout cake without fighting it. Think of it as the coffee equivalent of a really good wingwoman.

A warming espresso to go, perfect for chilly days out and about.

Caffè Nero rotates its menu throughout the year so if you're the type who gets attached to seasonal specials (guilty) it's worth making the most of this one while it's around. Limited time means limited time.

Where to Find It

The Chocolate Stout Cake is available now across all 20+ Caffè Nero locations in Ireland. Whether you're grabbing one on your lunch break, making it the centrepiece of a catch-up with friends, or simply treating yourself because it's a Wednesday and you deserve it… the cake is there. Waiting.

Oh and if you want to be smart about it? Download the Caffè Nero app (available on Apple and Android) to unlock exclusive rewards and offers. Because paying full price when you don't have to is very much not the vibe.

Now if you'll excuse us, we have a cake-related emergency to attend to.