Bye-bye winter coats! The prettiest spring jackets on the high street right now

Spring is one of the trickiest times of the year when it comes to style – especially when we live in a country that can't seem to make up its mind about what season it actually is.

But in saying that, there is one item on clothing that will carry you through the transitional season, no matter what the weather throws at us – a classic spring jacket.

It's time to say a well overdue farewell to our winter coats, and opt instead for something a little more compact, and to help het your spring/summer wardrobe off to the best start, we've rounded up our top picks of the best spring jackets on the high street right now.