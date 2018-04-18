Bye bye bank account: Aungier Danger is now on Deliveroo

If you're a doughnut lover like we are then you're going to be delighted with this news.

Aungier Danger is dominating the Dublin doughnut scene, but getting down to their locations before they sell out of Assaulted Caramels can be a struggle.

Luckily, the Dublin establishment is now available from food delivery service Deliveroo.

Making the announcement on Instagram stories, the confectionery connoisseurs went live on the service last night.

Doughnut fans can order their favourite flavours in boxes of 6, 12 or 24.

You can choose what flavours you want to sample, or play doughnut roulette, allowing the fine people at Aungier Danger to choose which doughnuts are sent to you.

We know exactly what we're ordering to the office for lunch…