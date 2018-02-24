Bye bye balayage, TIGER EYE HAIR is the latest amazing trend

We have seen so many bizarre hair trends this year, from rainbow hair to unicorn hair, and we loved all of them.

HOWEVER, while these mad trends have been very pretty, we admit that we wouldn't be brave enough to try them.

The latest hair trend that we are obsessed with is way more achievable, and not as scary as multi-coloured hair.

Tiger hair has been doing the rounds on Instagram, and it's like a new version of balayage.

Named after the semi-precious tiger eye stone, the hair colour mimics the rich reds, golds and browns in the stone’s signature design.

The results are to dye for (see what we did there?)

The best part is that no bleach is used to achieve this look, making it wicked good for your hair.

This is definitely a look we want to try!