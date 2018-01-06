Bundle up! Temperatures may drop as low as -5 degrees tonight

It's time to switch on the electric blanket and don your finest fluffy socks.

While today is mostly dry with some sunny spells, temperatures are set to plummet below zero tonight.

Met Éireann said that today's weather will be pleasant, but with some showers in the southeast.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 3 to 6 degrees, with some strong winds along the eastern coast.

Tonight is expected to be dry and the northeasterly winds will ease up.

Today will be mostly dry with good sunny spells developing and just isolated showers over the southeast. Top temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in fresh northeasterly winds but strong along eastern coasts. pic.twitter.com/21KxbF2Say — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 6 January 2018

However, the thermometer will drop between -2 to -5 degrees Celsius overnight.

Frost is expected in many areas, but on the fringes of the east coast, temperatures will stay just above freezing.

In the morning there may be mist or fog.