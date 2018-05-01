Bumble launches fund to combat gender imbalance in film industry

Popular dating app Bumble has just launched a special fund to help female film-makers tackle the "shocking" gender imbalance in the industry.

The Female Film Force offers aspiring female storytellers in the UK and Ireland the chance to win one of five £20,000 grants to make a short film, with the hope that they will shown at film festivals in 2020.

It comes after a controversial award season which saw just six women, including Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, take home an Oscar, compared with 33 men.

Excited to be part of The Female Film Force, supporting female Directors, Writers and Producers in UK & Ireland. @bumble_uk are awarding 5 grants of £20k to make a short film. Apply via the app (it’s free), simply tell us about your film idea. #FemaleFilmForce @femalefilmfource pic.twitter.com/dYMJLfIc73 — edith bowman (@edibow) May 1, 2018

Those behind the initiative say the winning films will "embody Bumble's values of female empowerment, equality and kindness."

Each entry must include an all-female team of writers, directors and producers, and will be judged by a panel of industry professional, chaired by radio personality Edith Bowman.

As well as finanical backing, successful applicants will also relieve guidance from experts as part of a mentoring programme created in partnership with Women in Film and TV.

Some shocking statistics form @bumble – but honestly, were we shocked? Check out their new initiative #FemaleFilmForce pic.twitter.com/0rMgKqSl5V — (@screenqueenz) May 1, 2018

Whitney Wolfe, the founder and chief executive of Bumble, said: “The imbalance we saw over this year’s awards season at the Oscars, Golden Globes and the Baftas was truly shocking.

“Women are incredible storytellers, and creators, and we want to see more of their stories told.

“We know how many talented women there are out there – and we want to see them represented accurately. There is no reason why one of these films shouldn’t be nominated or win an award – and that’s the vision for this project; real opportunity, real stories, real change.”

The five winning entries will be announced in July, with the aim to have the films finished and ready to showcase at an industry event in January 2019.