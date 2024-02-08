Bumble launch Deception Detector to combat spam & fake profiles

Bumble, the women-first dating app, has announced today its latest steps to tackle scams, spam and fake profiles, with the introduction of the Deception Detector™. The feature uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assess the authenticity of profiles and connections before members even see them, so singles can spend less time playing detective and more time focused on meaningful connections.

Research from Bank of Ireland in 2023 found that 82% of people in Ireland are targeted by fraudsters online at least once per month, and Bumble recognises the lasting negative impact the risk of scams can have on our everyday lives. Along with machine learning to assess the authenticity of connections on the Bumble app, the feature is supported by a dedicated team to prioritise a safe and empowering community.

Within the first two months of the technology’s introduction, Bumble saw reports of spam, scam, and fake accounts reduced by 45%, and of those accounts identified as spam/scam profiles, Bumble Inc.’s testing showed that Deception Detector™ supported in blocking 95% of these accounts automatically, addressing one of the biggest concerns for people dating online.

Lidiane Jones, CEO at Bumble Inc. said, "In recent years, the online landscape has evolved significantly and we see a growing concern about authenticity. Bumble Inc. was founded with the aim to build equitable relationships and empower women to make the first move, and Deception Detector™ is our latest innovation as part of our ongoing commitment to our community to help ensure that connections made on our apps are genuine.”

“With a dedicated focus on women's experience online, we recognise that in the AI era, trust is more paramount than ever. We are being thoughtful about how to best use new models to reduce the anxiety of making connections and support our community, with AI standing as a main area of focus.”

The Deception Detector™ is Bumble’s latest step to combat bad behaviour online. Bumble was the first to introduce profile verification and launched Private Detector, a feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect and blur unsolicited nude images.

Bumble has also recently introduced policies to address bodyshaming, cyberflashing and most recently, updated the Community Guidelines to prohibit any attempts to artificially influence connections, matching, conversations, or engagement through the use of automation or scripting.

Bumble continues to encourage the community to use the Block + Report tool to report any behaviour that makes them feel uncomfortable or unsafe so that action can be taken.

For more information on Deception Detector™ please visit link here.