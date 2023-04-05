Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel 2023 to take place on September 9th

Bulmers, Ireland’s original cider and supporter of homegrown talent, is delighted to announce that Bulmers Secret Orchard will return bigger and better than ever on September 9th. For one weekend only, the stunning surrounds of the orchard at Bulmers Clonmel will transform into an exclusive, magical experience, complete with performances from Ireland’s brightest talent, tasty food and of course, delicious Bulmers!

At Clonmel, guests will be brought on a private tour of the Bulmers Orchard, a place shrouded in history, where Bulmers grows its 17 varieties of apples, and years, months and days pass to create the moment where time bears fruit. At Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel, attendees can expect exclusive performances from some of Ireland’s hottest up and coming musical talents along with other secret surprises. Expect delicious food throughout the event, paired with a crisp and refreshing pint of Bulmers. Once the festivities end, some lucky attendees will enjoy luxury glamping amongst the trees and stars with four-person bell tents available for the night. There will also be intimate performances from the best of Ireland’s homegrown talent across the country in a variety of exclusive gigs in the lead up to the Clonmel event.

Brand new Secret Orchard gig series

To celebrate the third year of Bulmers Secret Orchard and for the first time, Bulmers is now giving music fans nationwide a glimpse of what those that make the ‘trip to Tipp’ can expect in September. Kicking off this month, a series of Secret Orchard gigs will take place in venues across Ireland before the Clonmel event. At each gig, attendees can expect to experience some Secret Orchard magic, as well as performances from homegrown Irish acts.

Hip Hop Star Kojaque



The first Secret Orchard gig will take place in Whelan’s, Dublin on 26th April and will be headlined by hip hop star Kojaque, with a performance from R&B artist Shiv and a DJ set from Kean Kavanagh, co-founder of Irish record label Soft Boy Records. Fans can register now to attend this gig for FREE at secretorchard.bulmers.ie, and tickets will be distributed on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

While the secret is now out about the Whelan's gig, Bulmers has even more secrets to reveal in the coming weeks about where the next magical Secret Orchard experience will take place this summer, as well as the artists who will perform at Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel. Bulmers fans know that time bears fruit, and music lovers who keep an eye on Bulmers on social media and sign up to the Secret Orchard website will be the first to discover all these secrets as they are revealed.

Co-founder of Irish record label Soft Boy Records Kean Kavanagh



Line up revealed for Bulmers Secret Orchard stage at Body & Soul Festival 2023

A champion of Irish music, Bulmers will not only be bringing more Secret Orchard experiences and connecting people to more of the country’s most exciting artists this year but will also be back at Body & Soul Festival in June. The Secret Orchard stage at one of Ireland’s best festivals will feature Sorcha Richardson, Ailbhe Reddy, and Junior Brother, with more acts to be announced.

How to win tickets to Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel

Want to win tickets to Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel and access to gigs all summer long? To be in with a chance to win tickets, simply visit www.secretorchard.bulmers.ie . Keep an eye out for special packs of Bulmers which will be available in select retailers nationwide from May and will all have QR codes that people can scan to win. There will also be QR codes on signs in pubs and bars across Ireland, which when scanned, bring people to the website to enter. All winners will receive four tickets to Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel, which includes luxury glamping in a four-person bell tent. Entries close on 31st August ahead of the event on Saturday 9th September.

For more information on Bulmers Secret Orchard visit www.secretorchard.bulmers.ie.